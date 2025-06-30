Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 111135 contracts in the data reported through June 24, 2025, its highest level in almost 17 months. This was a weekly addition of 9582 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculative position near 4-year low

US dollar index speculative position near 4-year low

NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

Waaree Energies jumps after arm bags order from American entity

Waaree Energies jumps after arm bags order from American entity

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Globe Civil Projects IPO ends with 86.04x subscription

Globe Civil Projects IPO ends with 86.04x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon