NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

NLC India rose 1.25% to Rs 231.35 after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NTPC to develop a 450 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid power project.Under the agreement, NLC will supply hybrid power to NTPC for a period of 25 years under a power purchase agreement (PPA). The project will be developed across two locations: 300 MW in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and 150 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat.
The hybrid power supply is expected to commence within 24 months from the effective date of the PPA, the company said.
NLC clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoter group nor NTPC holds any cross-shareholding interests.
NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company engaged in lignite mining and power generation. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.
The public sector undertaking's consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on an 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
