Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 4.2% over last one month compared to 4.31% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd fell 1.65% today to trade at Rs 1226.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.24% to quote at 36751.23. The index is down 4.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd decreased 0.76% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 8.06 % over last one year compared to the 2.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 4.2% over last one month compared to 4.31% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 686 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

