Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:51 AM IST
Yen slips to 149 as strong dollar, tariff worries weigh

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened toward 149 per dollar on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since early April as the US dollar strengthened after cooler-than-expected US inflation dimmed hopes for near-term Fed rate cuts. The dollar index hovered above 98, nearing a three-week high, ahead of fresh US PPI data. While Japans manufacturing sentiment improved slightly in July, helped by a semiconductor rebound, lingering fears over US tariffs kept investors cautious. Focus now shifts to upcoming Japanese trade and inflation data for further cues on economic resilience.

