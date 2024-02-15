Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.98%, gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.16% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 2.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45908.3, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.15, up 3.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

