Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.85, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 29.11% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

