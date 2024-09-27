Business Standard
Finance Ministry says consumer inflation likely to stay muted

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Monthly Economic Review (MER), prepared by the Economic Affairs Department, Ministry of Finance, has highlighted that recent softness in food prices will likely keep a check on domestic consumer price inflation. It noted that while replenished reservoir levels and higher kharif sowing acreage augur well for food price outlook, the effect of the skewed spatial distribution of the monsoon warrants monitoring.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

