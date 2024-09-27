Finance Ministry says consumer inflation likely to stay muted

The Monthly Economic Review (MER), prepared by the Economic Affairs Department, Ministry of Finance, has highlighted that recent softness in food prices will likely keep a check on domestic consumer price inflation. It noted that while replenished reservoir levels and higher kharif sowing acreage augur well for food price outlook, the effect of the skewed spatial distribution of the monsoon warrants monitoring.
