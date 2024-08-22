Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial sector must step up with innovative solutions for MSME sector

Financial sector must step up with innovative solutions for MSME sector

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India noted in a speech that the journey of Indias economic transformation cannot be complete without the robust development of MSME sector. MSMEs are not just the backbone of economythey are the engines of growth, innovation, and employment. However, for these enterprises to truly thrive and scale up, the financial sector must step up with innovative solutions, sensitivity, and a forward-looking approach. As businesses transition from an informal to a formal entity, they encounter significant rise in regulatory obligations and cost of compliance. Sometimes these requirements involve the interpretation of laws, knowledge of compliance procedures, etc. Instances of difficulties with financing entities are not uncommon as the MSMEs attempt to scale up. The Government and Regulators have been taking various initiatives to reduce difficulties and ease the cost of doing business. This is not just about providing credit; its about enabling these enterprises to compete globally, drive exports, and contribute to the nations goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047, he opined.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: We assure doctors that we are concerned, says Supreme Court

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Harris is 'tough, experienced and ready' to be president, says Tim Walz

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh revokes Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport; extradition looms

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220pts, Nifty at 24,830; Bank, Consumer, broader markets gain

Paytm

Paytm up 5% on sale of entertainment biz; stock zooms 95% from 52-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon