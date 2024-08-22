Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Ent gains as arm bags order worth Rs 160 cr from BMC

Welspun Ent gains as arm bags order worth Rs 160 cr from BMC

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Welspun Enterprises rose 1.09% to Rs 573.45 after the company said that its material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL) received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aggregating to Rs 159.75 crore.
The said LOA pertains to rehabilitation of man-entry sewers by trenchless technology, lines 17km (dia 1000mm to 1800mm), in the suburbs of Mumbai city.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This project is to be executed within a period of 24 months (excluding monsoon) from the date of notice of commencement.
Sandeep Garg, managing director of Welspun Enterprises said, This order for the rehabilitation of sewers lines using trenchless technology marks our material subsidiary's biggest independent project under the rehabilitation segment. By revitalizing existing infrastructure, we are minimizing the societal cost, disruption and impact associated with conventional construction methods.
Our initiative contributes to a more sustainable environment, ensuring infrastructure longevity and reusability for the next 50 years. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and success of WMEL, and we are committed to the responsible and successful execution of this project.
Welspun Enterprises is engaged in the civil construction contract. They are offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals and water retaining structures.

More From This Section

Sensex adds 177 pts; PSU banks stocks advance

Sensex adds 177 pts; PSU banks stocks advance

Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

US stocks manage to end in positive terrain

US stocks manage to end in positive terrain

Volumes jump at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Zomato to acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz for Rs 2,048 cr

Zomato to acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz for Rs 2,048 cr

The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.8% to Rs 98.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 91.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 29.8% YoY to Rs 907.25 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Budget carrier AirAsia gets $443 mn private funding, may refurbish planes

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar backs candidates demanding postponement of MPSC prelims exam

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: We assure doctors that we are concerned, says Supreme Court

PMI

India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

Class 12 CBSE board

6.5 million failed 10, 12 board exams 2023; UP, MP boards worst performers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon