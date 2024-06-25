Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Financials drive Singapore stocks higher after recent losses

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Singapore stocks edged up today amid mixed cues from Asian equities. The Straits Times Index or STI added 0.37% to close at 3326 points. Financials gained with UOB soaring 1%, DBS adding 0.31% and OCBC jumping 0.69% on the day. The index had slipped to a six week low last week before witnessing an impressive recovery. Broad economic outlook is supportive. Singapore has moved up three places to take the No. 1 spot in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2024, published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The island nation, has reclaimed the top spot after four years in the post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia saw mixed moves today. Chinas Shanghai Composite index continued to decline, shedding 0.44% while Japans Nikkei 225 index jumped around 1%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon