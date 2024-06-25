Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,735, a premium of 13.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,721.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 183.45 points or 0.78% to 23,721.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.18% to 14.13.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

