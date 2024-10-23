Business Standard
Financials stocks rise

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 8.05 points or 0.07% at 11406.32 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Abans Holdings Ltd (up 5.44%), Max Financial Services Ltd (up 5.4%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 4.28%),IIFL Securities Ltd (up 3.71%),Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 3.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were One 97 Communications Ltd (up 3.06%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 3.06%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 2.88%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 1.67%), and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (up 1.45%).

On the other hand, Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd (down 8.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 6.43%), and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (down 5.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 678.36 or 1.27% at 52852.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 162.52 points or 1.02% at 15693.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.35 points or 0.26% at 24407.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.91 points or 0.03% at 80194.81.

On BSE,917 shares were trading in green, 2241 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

