NMDC announces prices of iron ore

With effect from 23 October 2024NMDC has announced the prices of iron ore with effect from 23 October 2024 as under:
Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) - Rs 6,350/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 5,410/- Per Ton
Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit fee, GST, Environmental Cess and Other Taxes.
