Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 23 October 2024

NMDC has announced the prices of iron ore with effect from 23 October 2024 as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) - Rs 6,350/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 5,410/- Per Ton

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit fee, GST, Environmental Cess and Other Taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris backs $15 minimum wage in fight with Trump over pay

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 150 pts to 80,400; Nifty at 24,500; Bajaj twins gain

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

RITES up on Rs 454-cr order from K'taka Mining Environment Restoration Corp

Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana: 178 trains cancelled; evacuations begin in Odisha, Bengal

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan

Tropical storm triggers heavy floods in Philippines, residents get trapped

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon