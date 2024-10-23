Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What led Zomato to slip 5% despite 5x rise in Q2 PAT? Should investors buy?

What led Zomato to slip 5% despite 5x rise in Q2 PAT? Should investors buy?

Zomato reported a 388 per cent year-on-year rise in second quarter net profit at Rs 176 crore, from Rs 36 crore in the year ago period

Zomato

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato shares lost 5.3 per cent in Wednesday, October 23's trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 242.45 per share on the BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported robust growth in its second quarter (Q2FY25) results, although on certain parameters, it missed estimates. 

At around 9:32 AM, Zomato shares were down 4.18 per cent at Rs 245.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 80,298.86 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the time stood at Rs 2,16,883.91 crore. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

In its Q2 results, Zomato reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore for the July-September period, higher by 388 per cent from the year-ago period's net profit at Rs 36 crore, but down 30 per cent sequentially from a net profit of Rs 253 crore in Q2FY25.

However, the second quarter figure was lower compared to Jefferies' estimates of Rs 245.3 crore, as per reports.

Additionally, Zomato's food delivery gross order value (GOV) came in at Rs 970 crore, slightly below Motilal Oswal's estimate of Rs 1,010 crore. 

That apart, Zomato’s revenue from operations rose 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,848 crore a year ago. It had reported a revenue of Rs 4,206 in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

The company has also received approval from its board of directors to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Olectra Greentech jumps 6% as September quarter profit more than doubles

Coforge

Coforge stock zooms 9% on strong Q2FY25 results, bulging order book

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 80,400 amid volatility; Nifty at 24,500; IT up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why NBCC (India) share is buzzing in trade on Oct 23; Check details

NSE

Goldman Sachs cuts Indian stocks to neutral amid slowing economic growth


This will be the company’s first fundraise since its stock market debut. Zomato will “decide the structure, form of issuance, price, discounts, terms and conditions” in due course, it said in an exchange filing.

Zomato’s cash balance was reduced sequentially by Rs 1,726 crore in the September quarter, due to its recent acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,014 crore.

What should investors do with Zomato?

CLSA has raised its target price on Zomato to Rs 370, from Rs 353 per share, with an 'Outperform' rating.

"Zomato remains our top pick, primarily due to the large opportunity for quick commerce," said CLSA.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has retained its 'Buy' rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 330 per share. The brokerage said that Zomato’s food delivery business is stable, and Blinkit offers a generational opportunity to participate in the disruption of industries such as retail, grocery and e-commerce.

In the past one year, Zomato shares have gained 135.2 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 24 per cent during the same period. 

Also Read

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 176 crore, misses estimates

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Zomato

Zomato likely to post robust Q2 nos with 7x increase in PAT, say analysts

digital competition Bill

Karnataka plans 1-2% levy on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber

Topics : Zomato BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading Indian markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Buzzing stocks buzzing stock share market Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon