Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.656.95 39 OPM %3.733.74 -PBDT0.270.20 35 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.04 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

