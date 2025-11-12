Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex settles 595 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,850 mark; IT shares rally

Sensex settles 595 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,850 mark; IT shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, extending their winning streak to the third consecutive session. Sentiment remained upbeat on optimism over a potential trade agreement with the U.S. and the reopening of the American government. Investor confidence was further supported by Bihar exit polls indicating a likely victory for the incumbent NDA alliance.

The Nifty settled above the 25,850 mark. IT, auto and consumer durables shares advanced while metal and realty shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 595.19 points or 0.71% to 84,466.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 180.85 points or 0.70% to 25,875.80. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.50% while the Nifty added 1.50%.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,505 shares rose and 1,706 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.04% to 12.11.

New Listing:

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) settled at Rs 130.94 on the BSE, representing a premium of 30.93% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 114, exhibiting a premium of 14% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 134.34 and a low of 112.02. On the BSE, over 624.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 2,02,22,535 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

Physicswallah received bids for 2,22,31,127 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 1,25,50,065 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 2.04% to 36,855.40. The index rallied 4.25% in three consecutive trading session.

Tech Mahindra (up 3.42%), LTIMindtree (up 3.2%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.84%), Mphasis (up 1.74%), Persistent Systems (up 1.72%), Coforge (up 1.7%), HCL Technologies (up 1.53%), Wipro (up 1.46%) and Infosys (up 1.4%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

BSE jumped 4.77% after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 3.77% after the companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Godrej Industries slipped 0.57%. The company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure rallied 1.85% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,911.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 59.84 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.53% sequentially to Rs 6,234.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

BLS International Services rallied 8.72% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 175.23 crore on 48.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 736.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, extending the positive momentum seen earlier this week amid optimism that the U.S. government shutdown may end soon.

German inflation eased slightly to 2.3% in October, according to data released by the federal statistics office, confirming preliminary estimates.

Consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union nations, had stood at 2.4% year-on-year in September. The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept interest rates unchanged since June, noting that monetary policy remains in a good place. Signs of easing inflationary pressures in the Eurozones largest economy suggest that the ECB may maintain its current policy stance for the foreseeable future.

Asia market ended higher on amid hopes that the record-setting U.S. government shutdown could be nearing an end.

Members of the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that could restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history.

In the absence of data from federal government agencies, traders focused on weekly jobs data from ADP, opens new tab on Tuesday which showed private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending on October 25.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on SoftBank shares as well as tech stocks in Asia after the Japanese giant said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion, as it looks to capitalize on its all in bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a fresh closing record Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled as investors moved money away from technology stocks into other parts of the market that traded at lower valuations.

The 30-stock Dow rose 559.33 points, or 1.18%, to close at 47,927.96. The S&P 500 also rose 0.21% to finish at 6,846.61. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25% to settle at 23,468.30.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering standalone net profit declines 14.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

