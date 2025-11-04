Firstsource Solutions standalone net profit rises 6.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 691.59 croreNet profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 6.74% to Rs 98.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 691.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales691.59552.37 25 OPM %25.5725.38 -PBDT172.02138.57 24 PBT117.78112.30 5 NP98.0591.86 7
