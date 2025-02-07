Business Standard

Five-Star Business Finance allots 8.28 lakh equity shares under ASOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 8.28 lakh equity shares under ASOS

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 8,28,640 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018 on 07 February 2025.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,35,80,070 consisting of 29,35,80,070 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1.00 each to Rs 29,44,08,710 consisting of 29,44,08,710 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1.00 each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

