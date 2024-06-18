Business Standard
Flower Trading &amp; Investment Company standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.18 crore
Net profit of Flower Trading & Investment Company declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.18 0 0.680.59 15 OPM %33.3344.44 -39.7135.59 - PBDT0.030.05 -40 0.140.15 -7 PBT0.030.05 -40 0.140.15 -7 NP0.030.05 -40 0.140.15 -7
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

