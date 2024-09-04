Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM underlines importance of setting quarterly targets for capex and ensuring implementation within a stipulated timeframe

FM underlines importance of setting quarterly targets for capex and ensuring implementation within a stipulated timeframe

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday underlined the importance of setting quarterly targets for capex by various ministries and expedite spending in the remaining months of the year. In a review meeting on the budgeted capital expenditure for the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Department of Telecom, Sitharaman exhorted the respective ministries to expedite implementation and make up for the June and September quarter targets in December quarter of FY2024-25 itself, the finance ministry said in a statement. A series of review meetings to be chaired by Sitharaman has been scheduled with various ministries/departments with significant capex outlays.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

Know how to transfer Sukanya Samriddhi accounts opened by grandparents

Know how to transfer Sukanya Samriddhi accounts opened by grandparents

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; SmallCap, Pharma, Health gain

defence

Cochin Shipyard, HAL, GRSE gain after DAC approves 10 capital acquisition

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

KIMS shares hit lifetime high on ex-date announcement for 1:5 stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon