Volumes soar at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Indigo Paints Ltd, NTPC Ltd, BEML Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2024.
Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 34735 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5083 shares. The stock lost 1.07% to Rs.3,599.00. Volumes stood at 2400 shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 33733 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5414 shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.1,515.00. Volumes stood at 2351 shares in the last session.
NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 31.59 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.403.55. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.
BEML Ltd recorded volume of 72197 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19524 shares. The stock gained 6.66% to Rs.4,108.20. Volumes stood at 34970 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61388 shares. The stock rose 5.62% to Rs.711.80. Volumes stood at 40574 shares in the last session.
