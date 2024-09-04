Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes enters into strategic collaboration with Onix Renewables

Rama Steel Tubes enters into strategic collaboration with Onix Renewables

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) announced a strategic collaboration with Onix Renewable. This partnership will focus on leveraging the expertise of RAMA Steel Tubes to provide steel structures along with single-axis trackers, and will also focus on dual-axis trackers to be expanded in the future essential for solar projects undertaken by Onix Renewable.
RSTL has expanded its expertise and developed specialised steel structures and tracker tubes which will serve as the backbone for greenfield solar projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company said, "We are proud to announce our entry into the Green Energy segment and are determined to deliver products that ensure the highest standards of reliability, durability, and performance, which are critical to the long-term success of solar greenfield projects."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; Final Aug Services PMI at 60.9

Paralympics 2024 medal tally

How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024? full list of medal winners

stock market, share market, stocks

ECOS Mobility revs up in weak market, lists at 17% premium on BSE, NSE

gavel law cases

Badlapur assualt case: HC suggests names for committee to suggest SOPs

IPO

Baazar Style Retail IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon