Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress

Chavan's resignation carries added weight due to his familys political legacy, as his father, Shankarrao Chavan, also held the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With the culmination of Chavan's decades-long association with the party, Maharashtra's political landscape stands poised for potential shifts and realignments.

In the wake of Chavan's departure, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has hinted at a potential exodus of senior leaders from opposition parties towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fadnavis' remarks come in the wake of reports indicating the defection of two former Congress corporators from Mumbai to the BJP. These developments suggest a potential reconfiguration of political dynamics within the state, as factions prepare for the next electoral cycle.

Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a senior leader within the Congress party, has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party. Additionally, Chavan has stepped down from his role as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, a move swiftly accepted by the Speaker, Rahul Narvekar.