Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 1084.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 1084.62% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 71.33% to Rs 123.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.123.5872.139.266.888.922.366.790.524.620.39