Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 1084.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 71.33% to Rs 123.58 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 1084.62% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 71.33% to Rs 123.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales123.5872.13 71 OPM %9.266.88 -PBDT8.922.36 278 PBT6.790.52 1206 NP4.620.39 1085
