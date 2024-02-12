Sensex (    %)
                        
Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 1084.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 71.33% to Rs 123.58 crore
Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 1084.62% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 71.33% to Rs 123.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales123.5872.13 71 OPM %9.266.88 -PBDT8.922.36 278 PBT6.790.52 1206 NP4.620.39 1085
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

