Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore
Net loss of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.290.12 142 OPM %-3.4541.67 -PBDT-0.010.05 PL PBT-0.140.04 PL NP-0.140.03 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

