Sales rise 141.67% to Rs 0.29 croreNet loss of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.290.12 142 OPM %-3.4541.67 -PBDT-0.010.05 PL PBT-0.140.04 PL NP-0.140.03 PL
