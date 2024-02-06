Sensex (    %)
                        
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 19.73% to Rs 17.58 crore
Net Loss of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.73% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.5821.90 -20 OPM %-6.207.31 -PBDT-1.091.63 PL PBT-4.00-1.15 -248 NP-4.00-1.15 -248
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

