DJS Stock &amp; Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net Loss of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 NP-0.03-0.01 -200
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

