Business Standard
Futuristic Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 44.86% to Rs 1.93 crore
Net profit of Futuristic Solutions declined 53.09% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.86% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.19% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.933.50 -45 3.043.56 -15 OPM %86.5397.71 -50.0090.17 - PBDT1.793.48 -49 1.983.42 -42 PBT1.793.45 -48 1.973.38 -42 NP1.292.75 -53 1.412.67 -47
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

