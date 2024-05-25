Futuristic Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.86% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of Futuristic Solutions declined 53.09% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.86% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.19% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content