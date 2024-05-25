Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 36.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 213.75% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 126.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.