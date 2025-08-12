Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 50.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 48.11 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 50.91% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 48.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.1140.83 18 OPM %43.1938.67 -PBDT28.8119.17 50 PBT27.9718.37 52 NP21.6114.32 51
