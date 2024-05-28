Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.38% to Rs 70.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 174.44% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 164.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.70.3369.37164.13171.973.212.104.963.510.910.524.132.520.700.183.341.630.370.142.470.90