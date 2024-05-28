Business Standard
Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 892.62 crore
Net profit of Goodluck India rose 31.87% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 892.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 763.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.26% to Rs 131.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 3483.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3047.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales892.62763.26 17 3483.853047.98 14 OPM %7.427.58 -8.106.71 - PBDT59.6645.03 32 217.71153.65 42 PBT50.2636.44 38 182.42121.05 51 NP36.8727.96 32 131.9387.80 50
First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

