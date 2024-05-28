Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 892.62 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 31.87% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 892.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 763.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.26% to Rs 131.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 3483.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3047.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content