Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales decline 33.32% to Rs 30.10 crore
Net loss of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.32% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 241.27% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 130.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1045.14 -33 130.53170.28 -23 OPM %2.065.49 -2.793.15 - PBDT0.152.26 -93 3.631.88 93 PBT-0.221.97 PL 2.390.73 227 NP-0.271.95 PL 2.150.63 241
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jauss Polymers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JMG Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon