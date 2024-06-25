Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.23% to Rs 10.85 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 92.52% to Rs 6.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.14% to Rs 67.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 61.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.23% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.8592.1567.83147.900.1894.9860.5891.82-14.7582.258.51111.28-14.7582.258.51111.28-11.1861.466.2283.18