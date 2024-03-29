Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GE Shipping inks deal to buy medium range product tanker

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that it has signed a contract to buy a medium range (MR) product tanker of about 51,486 deadweight tonnage (dwt) on 28 March 2023.
The 2013 built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet by Q1 FY25.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
GE Shippings current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.36 mn dwt. The companys current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is modernization and expansion of the fleet, stated the shipping firm in a filing.
Additionally, the company had contracted to buy a MR product tanker in February 2024, which is also due for delivery in Q1 FY25.
Post delivery, the company will have 44 vessels aggregating 3.46 mn dwt.
GE Shipping is India's largest private sector shipping service provider. The company operates in two main businesses: dry bulk carriers and tankers.
The company's consolidated net profit decline 14.2% to Rs 538.17 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 627.20 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 1,245.12 crore in Q3 FY24, decline 12.4% year on year.
The scrip settled 0.45% higher at Rs 1,000.15 on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The domestic market is closed today, on account of Good Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to acquire Medium Range product tanker

G E Shipping inks deal to acquire medium range product tanker

Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

TCS achieves AWS GenAI Competency Partner status

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility Board approves availing working capital loan of Rs 7 cr

Indoco Remedies allots 31,850 equity shares under ESOP

RVNL emerges as L-1 Bidder for Rs 148-cr railway project

Macrotech Developers to acquire 50% stake in SRPL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon