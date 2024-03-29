At meeting held on 29 March 2024

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 29 March 2024 has approved to avail Short-Term Working Capital Loan facility to an amount of Rs. 7 crore from the Non-banking Financial Company- Shriram Finance for financing the Company's funding requirements on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company & lender.