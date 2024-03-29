Sensex (    %)
                             
Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility Board approves availing working capital loan of Rs 7 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 March 2024
The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 29 March 2024 has approved to avail Short-Term Working Capital Loan facility to an amount of Rs. 7 crore from the Non-banking Financial Company- Shriram Finance for financing the Company's funding requirements on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company & lender.
First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

