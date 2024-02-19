Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

To strengthen LPG terminal infrastructure and downstream operations in India

Confidence Petroleum India and Norway-listed BW LPG have joined forces, aligning their business goals to strengthen LPG terminal infrastructure and downstream operations across India.

Confidence Group is a fully integrated LPG & CNG Company, established in 1993 with a vision to ensure access to green and clean fuel to every citizen & commercial entity across India. The Group has evolved into one of India's premier private players in LPG industry with significant footprint in industrial, automobile, and domestic retail spaces. Confidence Petroleum stands as India's largest private sector LPG bottling company, operating 68+ bottling plants and boasting a network of 250+ Auto LPG dispensing stations nationwide.

The company retails packaged gas under its brand "Go Gas" and operates through a network of 2000+ dealers. Expanding its footprint, CPIL is venturing into the CNG business with around 35 CNG stations in Bangalore in partnership with GAIL. It also owns 3 CNG cylinder manufacturing units through its subsidiary and manages its fleet of 600+ LPG vehicles for transportation across India. Confidence group has recently announced its upcoming project of High Tech German Technology Type 4 High Pressure Cylinder manufacturing unit at Nagpur.

BW LPG is the world's largest owner and operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a fleet of 46 VLGCs and 2 Medium Gas Carriers with a total capacity exceeding 3 million CBM. BW LPG India, a subsidiary of BW LPG and established in 2017, is India's largest owner and operator of India-flagged VLGCs. It handles approximately 20% of India's LPG imports and commands about 30% of the time-charter market in the country. BW LPG is part of BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world.

