Gensol Engineering records highest revenue from operations of Rs 960 cr in FY24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gensol Engineering recorded its highest ever revenue from operations, surpassing Rs. 960 crore (provisional and unaudited) in the financial year ending on 31 March 2024. This remarkable achievement represents an extraordinary growth rate of 141% compared to the previous financial year. The corresponding figure for the previous year was at Rs. 398 crore. Gensol's exceptional performance emphasises its position as a frontrunner in the industry, demonstrating its ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver value to its stakeholders.