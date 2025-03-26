Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHV Infra Projects hits record high after bagging Rs 1,060 crore order

GHV Infra Projects hits record high after bagging Rs 1,060 crore order

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 285.15 after the company announced that it has received work order worth Rs 1,060 crore from GHV (India) for construction of elevated roads and bridges.

The project encompasses design engineering, procurement, and construction of elevated viaducts, a road on stilts over mangroves and mandatory span bridges in the state of Maharashtra.

The total value of the project is Rs 1,060 crore and it is expected to be completed within 48 months.

GHV Infra Projects, also known as Sindu Valley Technologies, is engaged in the business of providing auxiliary services.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.96 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 0.03 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 18.46 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.05 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

 

The scrip hit a 52-week high at Rs 285.15 in intraday today. As of 26 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 411.04 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

