Welspun Corp invests Rs 193 cr in Welspun Specialty Solutions

Welspun Corp invests Rs 193 cr in Welspun Specialty Solutions

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Welspun Corp has subscribed 7,31,07,443 equity shares at a price of Rs. 26.40 per share (Rights issue price), amounting to an investment of ~ Rs. 193.00 crores in Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) through the subscription of Rights Issue.

As a result of this subscription, the Company's shareholding in WSSL has increased from existing 50.03% to 51.06% reflecting a 1.03% rise in its stake in WSSL post Rights Issue paid-up equity share capital.

Stock Alert: IREDA, NCC, Welspun Ent, ONGC, Aditya Birla Capital

Parliament passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to strengthen preparedness

Parliament passes Boilers Bill, 2024: aims to boost safety and ease of doing business

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 40-cr in subsidiary, ABCDL

GIFT Nifty indicates a flat opening

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

