Welspun Corp invests Rs 193 cr in Welspun Specialty Solutions

Welspun Corp has subscribed 7,31,07,443 equity shares at a price of Rs. 26.40 per share (Rights issue price), amounting to an investment of ~ Rs. 193.00 crores in Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) through the subscription of Rights Issue.
As a result of this subscription, the Company's shareholding in WSSL has increased from existing 50.03% to 51.06% reflecting a 1.03% rise in its stake in WSSL post Rights Issue paid-up equity share capital.
