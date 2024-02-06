Sensex (    %)
                        
GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 45.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 259.84 crore
Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 45.52% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 259.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 278.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales259.84278.74 -7 OPM %84.7495.07 -PBDT46.2690.24 -49 PBT42.3688.24 -52 NP35.6565.44 -46
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

