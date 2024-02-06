Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 330.88 croreNet profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 33.94% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 330.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 328.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales330.88328.16 1 OPM %20.0418.88 -PBDT48.9544.86 9 PBT7.516.67 13 NP4.346.57 -34
