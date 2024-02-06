Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 330.88 crore

Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 33.94% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 330.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 328.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.330.88328.1620.0418.8848.9544.867.516.674.346.57