Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 330.88 crore
Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 33.94% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 330.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 328.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales330.88328.16 1 OPM %20.0418.88 -PBDT48.9544.86 9 PBT7.516.67 13 NP4.346.57 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 130.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 583.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 25.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the December 2023 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DJS Stock &amp; Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon