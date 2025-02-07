Business Standard

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 1384.05 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 6.69% to Rs 204.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 191.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 1384.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1545.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1384.051545.16 -10 OPM %26.0123.06 -PBDT395.63388.50 2 PBT299.30283.16 6 NP204.69191.86 7

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

