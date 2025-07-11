Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

For aseptically prepared Powder for injection, infusion and inhalationGland Pharma announced that the Pashamylaram facility of the Company has received certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Compliance from Danish Medicines Agency in connection with Marketing authorizations listing manufacturers located outside of the European Economic Area, for aseptically prepared Powder for injection, infusion and inhalation.
