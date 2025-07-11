Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %050.00 -PBDT-1.020.06 PL PBT-1.060.06 PL NP-1.070.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Marksans Pharma fixes record date for final dividend

Marksans Pharma fixes record date for final dividend

Dodla Dairy's board nod to acquire 100% stake in HR Food Processing

Dodla Dairy's board nod to acquire 100% stake in HR Food Processing

Zee Entertainment drops as shareholders reject promotor's stake hike plan

Zee Entertainment drops as shareholders reject promotor's stake hike plan

Puravankara records 6% YoY rise in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26

Puravankara records 6% YoY rise in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon