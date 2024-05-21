Business Standard
Glenmark enters into exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
For commercialization of BeiGene's oncology medicines Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India
Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene, a global oncology company. Under this agreement, Glenmark will register and commercialize BeiGene's oncology medicines, Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.
Tislelizumab is a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA, EMA and FDA for the treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and broad development for the treatment of various types of cancers, and Zanubrutinib is a BTK inhibitor approved for the treatment of certain hematological malignancies, with results of several studies reinforcing its favorable efficacy and safety profile.
Under this strategic collaboration, Glenmark will be responsible for locally required development, registration and distribution providing access to BeiGene's innovative oncology medicines for cancer patients across India.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

