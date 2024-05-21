Business Standard
Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 631.77 crore
Net profit of Updater Services rose 151.61% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 631.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 571.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.86% to Rs 67.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 2444.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2098.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales631.77571.68 11 2444.362098.89 16 OPM %6.375.67 -5.494.41 - PBDT42.7428.20 52 138.5491.23 52 PBT30.4613.59 124 84.5854.19 56 NP25.8410.27 152 67.9535.79 90
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

