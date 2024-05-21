Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 631.77 croreNet profit of Updater Services rose 151.61% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 631.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 571.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.86% to Rs 67.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 2444.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2098.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
