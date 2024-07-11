Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GNA Axles zooms on robust sequential growth in Q1FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
GNA Axles jumped 4.13% to Rs 444.75 after the company reported robust sequential numbers in Q1 June 2024.
On a consolidated basis, GNA Axles' net profit surged 37% to Rs 27.75 crore on 7.71% increase in net sales to Rs 399.62 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q4 March 2024. Profit before tax surged 126% QoQ to Rs 37.76 crore in Q1 June 2024.
On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit fell 16.18% while net sales rose 6.84% in Q1 June 2024. PBT fell 16.13% YoY in Q1FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenses rose 9.86% YoY to Rs 362.41 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 255.68 crore (up 0.85% YoY) and employee expense was Rs 19.62 crore (up 5.54%) during the quarter.
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record dat is set on 6 September 2025.
GNA is amongst the world's leading manufacturers of automotive transmission components.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

foreign exchange

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism at 12-month low, shows data

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

When will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally return to Earth?

TCS

LIVE: TCS beats Q1 estimates, revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 62,613 crore

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Indian refiners likely saved at least $10 bn due to discounted Russian oil

BIMSTEC, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India calls for infusing new energies into BIMSTEC to bolster cooperation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon