Ajmera Realty gains after Q1 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 33 cr in FY25

Ajmera Realty & Infra India added 2.14% to Rs 715 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 51.83% to Rs 32.75 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 21.57 crore posted in sane quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 193.75 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 116.05 crore in Q1 FY24, registering the growth of 66.94%. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 47.31% YoY to Rs 42.94 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 67 crore, up 72% as compared with Rs 39 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded by 110 bps to 34% in Q1 FY25 as against 32.9% in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, sales volume declined 3% to 1,30,801 square foot (Sq.ft) while sales value jumped 36% YoY to Rs 306 crore and collections stood at Rs 165 crore, up 49% YoY.

Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, In Q1 FY25, Ajmera Realty continued its robust growth momentum with a stellar performance across all financial metrics, driven by strong sales growth and excellent collection efficiencies across all projects. This growth trajectory is a testament to the companys coveted launch pipeline and paves the way further towards our fullyear guidance.

Given the powerful tailwinds fanning buoyancy in demand across the sector, along with favorable government policies boosting domestic sales and inclination from NRIs and overseas institutional investors, the industry is witnessing an active growth fuelled by end-users driven demand. We are banking on this opportunity and look forward to leveraging this to drive high-octane growth for the company. With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,270 crore spread across 7 projects, we are bullish about achieving our goals and look forward to a promising year ahead.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala and Central Mumbai.

