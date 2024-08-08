Govt tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha

The introduction of the bill has sparked a debate among political parties. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has called for the government to engage in discussions with the institutions directly affected by the bill. He suggested that the Centre should have convened an all-party meeting to seek suggestions from the opposition regarding the legislation. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, focusing on the powers and functioning of the State Waqf Boards, as well as the registration and survey of waqf properties.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai has announced his party's intention to oppose the introduction of the Bill. Similarly, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has demanded that the bill be sent to the standing committee for further scrutiny and additional recommendations.

In contrast, the BJP has defended the legislation, claiming that it has been introduced to provide justice to minorities who have been harassed due to the actions of Waqf boards. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that the Congress party had allowed the harassment of poor minorities through the Waqf Board Act.

As the bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, the debate surrounding its provisions and potential impact on minority communities has intensified. The outcome of the discussions and the fate of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 remain to be seen as the legislative process unfolds.

